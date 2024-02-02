Woman arrested for money laundering

The police arrested a 37-year-old woman from Eindhoven on Thursday for money laundering. 

She came into the picture during the same investigation in which a 46-year-old Eindhoven resident was arrested last month for drug trafficking and money laundering. The police tracked him down after receiving information from the cracked PGP chat service Sky ECC. He is said to have been involved in cocaine trafficking and money laundering. As part of the investigation, two homes were searched—that of the man and another family member. Digital data carriers and administration were seized from both homes for further investigation. Some valuable jewellery was also seized during the action.

