New hubs in neighbourhoods for vehicle sharing

New hubs in neighbourhoods for sharing bicycles, scooters and cars
Photo credit: Gemeente Eindhoven/Studio040

Four so-called hubs have been opened in Eindhoven to encourage the use of shared bicycles, shared scooters and shared cars. The places where the shared vehicles can be stored and taken are in Irisbuurt, Bergen, Vonderkwartier and at Eindhoven Airport.

Councillor Esselbrugge symbolically opened the hub in Vonderkwartier on Tuesday. A deck has been placed where shared bicycles and shared scooters can be parked. There is also a permanent parking space for the shared cargo bike. There is also a place for shared cars. There will also soon be a charging station here.

Tackling air pollution

According to the municipality, the locations should make sharing transport easier, more visible and more accessible. The city council wants to reduce air pollution by encouraging shared transport. It should also, together with public transport, offer an alternative to the private car. Furthermore, the Mayor and Aldermen, with the hubs, they want to prevent random parking of shared vehicles.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

