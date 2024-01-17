Snow causes chaos on the road

The slippery roads in and around Eindhoven caused a heavy morning rush hour on Monday morning. Cars stood still for a long time on A58 and N2 towards Eindhoven due to the weather and accidents.

A car slid off the road on N2. The vehicle went into a spin and came to rest in a ditch. The occupant was removed from his car by bystanders. One lane was closed and speeds were reduced by matrix signs.

That wasn’t the only car that ended up in the ditch. A few hours later, a car skidded off the road in Veldhoven due to slippery conditions. The car ended up in the ditch on Paddevenweg. A tow truck had to free the car.

There was also a hit on A270 near Nuenen towards Eindhoven. A car went off the road due to heavy snow and hit a camera mast next to the highway. The car then hit a number of bushes and a small fence before coming to a stop.

More than just damage to the car happened on Monday afternoon in Nuenen. An elderly woman was hit by a car. Bystanders came to rescue her by protecting her from the heavy snowfall with umbrellas and blankets until the ambulance arrived. The police are investigating the accident.

Rijkswaterstaat (department of waterways and public works) warns about being careful in wintery weather. Due to persistent snow, roads can be slippery and vision can be poor. Rush hours can again be busier than normal.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob