GLOW unleashed again !

Fans of GLOW can indulge again. The light festival kicked off to great acclaim past weekend. This time, the artworks can be admired not only in Eindhoven, but also in Geldrop-Mierlo, Best, Waalre and Oirschot. “It’s just enjoyable with all those colours, lights and music,” says the artist.

For the occasion, parks, squares and buildings have been transformed into works of art. There are 24 to admire on the five-kilometre route through downtown Eindhoven. According to one visitor, it takes some searching. “You walk with the crowd. It’s a pity it’s not better marked, but you get there in the end.”

Saturday night was not only the kick-off of GLOW, but also the opening of the carnival season. That was obviously priority number one for the carnival revellers, but even that group couldn’t resist taking a look anyway. “I am choosing Elluf Elluf today, but next week I will come back and check out GLOW. I’m so curious about the rest.”

Those who intend to visit the light festival too can do so until next Saturday. This year, the lights do not go out at 10pm, but at 11pm.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan