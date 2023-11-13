Dijsselboem: ‘Thousands more shelters needed’

The region needs to add thousands of reception places for refugees. The municipalities in the region must make more effort to achieve this, writes Eindhoven mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

The region lags ‘considerably’ behind in realising reception places for Ukrainian refugees, Dijsselbloem writes. Whereas on 1 July there should have been 3,750 reception places for Ukrainians in the region, there were only 3,060.

By February 2024, 1,000 reception places should be added, then there should be room in the region for 4,060 refugees from Ukraine. Four hundred reception places are already in the pipeline, but 600 still need to be added.

Asylum seekers

In addition, some 1,600 reception places for asylum seekers and status holders should be created. From 1 January, there should be just under 3,000 reception places in the region, of which 700 have now been realised – not counting the AZC in Budel that is due to close. Currently, there are only reception places for asylum seekers in Eindhoven, Veldhoven, Helmond, Oirschot and Reusel-De Mierden

There are also 700 places in preparation, namely in Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, Veldhoven, Nuenen and Deurne. Dijsselbloem called on municipalities in the region to take another look at the possibilities. In the search for available housing, municipalities need to be creative, Dijsselbloem stressed. For example, vacant property, converted office buildings and flex housing can provide solutions, Dijsselbloem said.

Circulation

The need to create additional shelters is exacerbated by the lack of through-flow. In the second half of 2023, 1,400 status holders were to be housed but of those, only 470 were actually allocated a house.

Given the scarcity on the housing market, it is not expected that municipalities in the region will be able to meet the huge task.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan