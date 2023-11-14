Eindhoven Airport scraps flight route over Waalre

Eindhoven Airport is discontinuing the flight route that passed over Waalre and Valkenswaard. In doing so, the airport is responding to dissatisfaction in those municipalities.

The ED reports that an evaluation of the test of the flight route showed that the test route caused more damage than it remedied. Analyses were said to show that noise pollution was increasing instead of decreasing.

The trial was intended to reduce noise pollution in Eersel, but its negative result means that the airport is again entirely dependent on the old route.

Residents of Waalre are getting their way with the early termination of the trial. In early October, a petition was started to stop the trial because of increased noise pollution in the villages.

Source: Studio040

Translate :Aysenur Kuran