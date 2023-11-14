Eindhoven spends twice as much on hired externals

The amount that the municipality of Eindhoven spends on external hiring has almost doubled in five years. This is evident from figures from the municipality.

While in 2019 22.5 million euros was spent on hiring external workers, this has increased to 42.4 million euros in 2022. This development is due to the corona epidemic and the tight labour market.

“Rental rates have risen considerably in recent years,” says the municipality. “In addition, additional staff were hired during the corona period, including to implement support measures for entrepreneurs and households.”

Professionals

Because certain positions are difficult to fill due to staff shortages, the municipality is sometimes forced to hire people. For projects that require certain specialisations, hiring is also preferable to contracting someone permanently.

The hiring of advisory or consultancy firms is not considered external hiring. Moreover, the hiring of these types of agencies is not registered separately, according to the municipality of Eindhoven.

Former civil servants

It previously became clear from answers to council questions from ‘Forum voor Democratie’ that the percentage of former civil servants hired by the municipality is also increasing sharply. In 2020, 0.7 per cent of the hired employees were former civil servants, in 2022 this was 3 per cent.

