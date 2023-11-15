Possible camera surveillance in the centre of Geldrop

The municipal council of Geldrop-Mierlo is prepared to investigate whether camera surveillance is possible in the pedestrian area between Kerk (church) and Horecaplein in the centre of Geldrop. The Mayor and Aldermen are responding to questions from DGG about the nuisance caused by e-bikes and scooters and mopeds.

Democratic Grouping Geldrop (DGG) asks the municipal council to tackle the nuisance in the short term to improve the quality of life for residents. visitors and entrepreneurs of this area can be guaranteed. According to the party, camera surveillance could be the solution and the council is asked to investigate the possibilities for this.

Residents have been complaining for some time about the nuisance caused by motorised fast traffic in particular. Visitors are also annoyed by the behaviour of young people in particular. There is little to no supervision or enforcement to curb or stop this annoying behaviour. According to DGG, accidents are waiting to happen, because the category of fast bicycles and electric scooters is growing rapidly in numbers.

Boas

Despite the many complaints, there have been ‘only’ two registered reports over the past three years, according to the municipality. It is known that there is a lot of dissatisfaction among residents and entrepreneurs about the traffic situation. That is why there is regular surveillance by boas, often several times a day.

The municipality has often indicated that the situation on Heuvel is less suitable for camera surveillance. This has to do with the current layout, the associated rules for loading and unloading and the accessibility of some plots on De Heuvel. At the same time, the municipality recognises that camera surveillance could perhaps be the solution to the problem.

Financial

Before that happens, an advice note must be submitted to the council, including arguments, comments and financial consequences. The Mayor and Aldermen can make a decision based on this. For example, loading and unloading must be adjusted. The Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecution service) can only process the file when there is a clear traffic decision.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob