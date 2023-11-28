Follow Eindhoven News and win tickets to India Day

Immerse yourself in the enchanting colours, flavours and sounds of India. In the foyers and halls of Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, enjoy live performances featuring (traditional) dance and music, savour delicious Indian food at the food plaza, and indulge in shopping at various stalls in the bazaar.

Alternatively, participate in various workshops focusing on traditional arts and crafts such as yoga, martial arts, and painting. For children, there’s a full afternoon program featuring percussion, Mad Science, henna art, colouring, and face painting. India Day is a festival organised in collaboration with ambassadors from the Indian community in the Brainport Region. The festival programme is curated in partnership with the team at Muziekgebouw Eindhoven.

Athreya Fusion, Angel ArunA, and more!

Additionally, enjoy the fusion sounds of Athreya Fusion. This band, consisting of 18 Indian musicians from across Europe, blends Western music with authentic Indian music. Based in Switzerland, they will perform two sets specially crafted for this day.

Bollywood singer Angel ArunA, known for touching hearts with her voice, will perform in our Second Foyer. She is a well-known name in the Surinamese-Hindustani and Indian communities, having contributed to the soundtrack of “Zoop in India,” a film successfully screened in theatres in 2006.

Get ready to dance with The Indian Dutch Ensemble, a band that brings a combination of old and new Bollywood disco tunes, making standing still no longer an option.

We conclude the day with DJ Balli Kalsi, who will make sure to keep the party going! The internationally award-winning Bollywood DJ will spin the best tunes from all over India!

Traditional dance

Especially for India Day, various dance schools in Eindhoven collaborate on a three-hour program featuring various dance styles from India. At ‘Natya Nectar: A Celebration of Indian Dance,’ enjoy traditional dance styles such as Odissi, Bharata Natyam, Kathak, Mohiniyattam, and Andhranatyam.

Shyama Warrier – Natanam / Academy of Dance and Arts

Kalabhavan by Keya

Poornima Nair – Shankara / Dance Academy

Sri Manjulika

Dance School Mohini

Kathak by Sonali

Directly from Mumbai: Rajeev Raja Combine

India Day welcomes Indian artists from all over Europe, but The Rajeev Raja Combine is flying in directly from Mumbai! This band is one of India’s most exciting indo-jazz fusion bands. Especially for India Day, they come to the Netherlands for a unique show! With flautist Rajeev Raja as the frontman, the band delivers a sound that truly delights your ears.

Fashion show

During the fusion fashion show ‘Six Yards of Love,’ the spotlight is on the sari. The sari, a traditional garment worn by Indian women, is draped in various ways, showcasing the immense diversity of Indian culture as a whole. From romantic to traditional, the V-Teach Fusion fashion show brings together tradition, innovation, and creativity with an ecstatic audiovisual experience.

Workshops

If you’re curious about traditional Indian arts, join the free workshops taking place throughout the day. Experience the martial art Kalaripayattu by Kalari Amsterdam, try your hand at Madhubani painting, relax during a yoga workshop with teacher Ankesh Singh, and learn more about the holistic health art of Ayurveda.

Children’s programme:

India Day is for the whole family, and there’s plenty for children to do all day. From a bouncy castle to challenging workshops, they can learn about the fascinating properties of light with Mad Science and engage in their own experiments. They can get fantastic face paintings or have a beautiful henna design created. All these activities are included in the children’s ticket, which is only €5.

Bazaar

Throughout the day, explore the market stalls of Indian entrepreneurs at the lively bazaar. Your taste buds won’t be disappointed on India Day as you sample the delicious cuisine from all regions of India and enjoy typical Indian Desi drinks.