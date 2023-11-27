Eckart school and childcare finally open

After decades of planning and waiting, children in Eindhoven’s Eckart district can go to school in a new school building. The new location for primary school and childcare on Weegschaalstraat opened its doors on Monday.

“There were already plans some 25 years ago. We had to wait a long time for it but we now have a beautiful new school building at last,” says Moniek van Rooij, director of De Kimme, the primary school’s new name. For a long time, no suitable land was available. There were also discussions about financing.

Written off

The 300 children of the primary school and the Billies childcare were initially spread over two locations in outdated buildings. The buildings were poorly insulated and had rotten window frames. “Now everyone is together in one building. So siblings are also back in school together again.”

Van Rooij is happy with the possibilities offered by the new location. “We now have learning areas where we can work across classes. That is today’s education.” The new building is also energy-efficient. “We have the highest possible number of stars. That means a heat pump, solar panels and a basin that collects and reuses water.

Cost

The new building cost about seven million euros, according to municipal documents.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani