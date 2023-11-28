Brabant dreams about teeth

Dreams are the stories that our brains create during sleep. There is much mystery about sleep and that induces research and study. Medical News Today claims that all most all individuals dream unto six times every night, each dream lasting between 5 and 20 minutes. However, people forget almost 95 per cent of their dreams.

Recently, 123Jalouzie conducted a study on the dreams searched on Google by the Netherlands population. They found that the most common dream waking up Brabanders is dreaming about teeth falling out. For every 100,000 people in the province, 113.5 searched this dream about 2980 times. The other common dreams were about home, cheating, weddings, Christmas, dragons, snakes, father and horses.

The third most common dream in the Netherlands is about home, show 55.3 searches per 100,000 people in the past four years. The province where people dream most about home is Utrecht, where 251.5 searches took place per 100,000 people in the same period. Dreaming about home can mean different things depending on the type of home and your personal situation. If you are away from home, such as a student studying abroad, dreams of home may indicate homesickness and a longing for the familiar. Dreaming about home could also indicate that you are stressed or overworked and that you need to take time to relax and take care of yourself. If you dream about a new house, you may subconsciously want to start a new chapter in your life. This could, for example, be about a move or a new job.

Groningen tops the list in dreaming about fathers. The most obvious reason to dream about your father is when he has passed away and you feel the loss. Another possible explanation is that you are at an important time in your life and you have dreamed about your father as an authority figure who helps you through life’s challenges. Making major life decisions such as moving or changing jobs, having a child, or getting married could trigger dreams about fathers.

We are curious to know about what the internationals living in the Netherlands dream about. Please share your thoughts in the comments section.