MRE wants a general engineering year for new MBO students

To solve the labour shortage in the technical sector, beginning students should be able to enter a general engineering year. The measure should make technical education more attractive to students.

Currently, children who leave elementary school must immediately choose a specialized study. Therefore, the 21 municipalities of Metropolitan Region Eindhoven (MRE), want to give new students a year to get a broad orientation in the technical sector.

The plan is part of a talent fund set up in consultation with the region’s business community.

That fund is also intended to focus on the internationalisation of education. In 2021, nearly 16,000 international children attended education in the region, one-third of whom had two non-Dutch parents, and two-thirds had one parent from outside the Netherlands, and one Dutch parent. It is not a net growth, by the way, because the number of non-international children is decreasing.

What measures the MRE plans to take to manage the internationalisation of education is not yet known. More on this should become clear in a report that consulting firm Decisio is writing on the subject, commissioned by the MRE.

