Eindhoven Airport wants to stop private flights in 2026. The airport also wants to reduce the maximum number of flights per year. These are some of the measures the airport wants to take to reduce noise pollution and CO2 emissions.

Eindhoven Airport has been criticised for many years. Residents complain about the noise pollution caused by the airport. In addition, activists from organisations including Milieudefensie and Extinction Rebellion say that the regional airport must do much more to curb CO2 emissions.

Measures

Therefore, the airport now wants to take additional measures. In addition to earlier actions, such as 30 per cent less noise pollution and CO2 emissions in 2030 compared to 2019, Eindhoven Airport announced new measures on Tuesday.

For example, private flights will no longer be allowed to take off and land as of 2026. According to management, these flights cause relatively large emissions. Electric private flights should still be possible. Furthermore, the management proposes to lower the ceiling for the number of flights in 2026 and 2027. It currently stands at 41,500 per year, which will soon be reduced by 1,000. As of 2028, the airport wants to steer by ‘standards for the noise instead of the number of flights’.

New fleet

Eindhoven Airport also wants to ‘allow only the latest generation of aircraft’ from 2030. These planes should be much cleaner and quieter. Furthermore, the airport says it wants to work on cleaner fuel for the aircraft so that CO2 emissions can be reduced.

The director at Eindhoven Airport, Roel Hellemons, is pleased with the package of measures. “Making aviation more sustainable within Europe is ambitious and achievable. By taking these additional measures we are showing we are accelerating.”

Some 80 destinations can currently be reached from Eindhoven Airport, mainly within Europe.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Aysenur Kuran