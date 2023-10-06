Petition against new Eindhoven Airport takeoff route

Residents of Waalre have already signed a petition 1,168 times since last month, protesting against Eindhoven airport’s new flight path. Under this, aircraft take off with a sharper turn over the village, and noise pollution has increased significantly.

The increase in noise nuisance is also confirmed by measurements by Samenopdehoogte.nl, the online desk where local residents can report the nuisance. Residents in Valkenswaard, Steensel, Riethoven, Dommelen, and Heeze also appear to be bothered by the aircraft. People from Aalst-Waalre have reported on the website overlasteindhovenairport.petitions.

More noise

The signatories of the petition remark that a trial began in May to allow air traffic to take off with a sharper turn from Eindhoven Airport in the direction of Waalre, Aalst-Waalre, and Valkenswaard. This has significantly increased the noise from overflying traffic in the village and the surrounding forests, moors, and fens.

Health concerns

The residents of Aalst-Waalre in particular are worried about the consequences for their health and nature. This is why they are asking Eindhoven Airport to stop the trial and return to the old set-up. ‘So that the nuisance for our community is significantly reduced’.

There will soon be an information evening about Eindhoven Airport.

Source: Studio040

Translation by: Chaitali Sengupta