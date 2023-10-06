Development plans for downtown Eindhoven

A vibrant and green square, with terraces and events. In short, that is the direction of the plans for the redevelopment of Wilhelminaplein in downtown Eindhoven.

In recent months, the municipality has been discussing the square with many interested organizations, residents, and entrepreneurs. Until next week residents can still leave a reaction. The municipality says that from the responses so far, there is a clear desire for a vibrant and green square.

Stony

The Municipality has, for some time, desired to redevelop the Wilhelminaplein. It finds the square now too stony and outdated. It should become greener, a place where it is nice for people to stay. However, the old character of the square should be preserved.

Fewer cars

In the plans that are there for the time being, the provision for cars is less. The parking lot on the Willemstraat side will disappear. However, space for cars will remain on the other side of the square. Furthermore, in line with the needs of residents and business owners, the municipality wants to achieve zones on the square where trees and shrubs will come and a zone for terraces and events. Recurring events include the Rock ‘n Roll Meeting, the annual Blues Festival, and the Torchlight Walk.

Earlier, heritage organization Van Abbestichting indicated that Wilhelminaplein should be a place for culture, with more greenery, and less car traffic. There will be a final design for the redesign before the summer.

Source: Studio040

Translation by Chaitali Sengupta.