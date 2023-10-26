Woensel Shopping Centre to apply weekend parking payment

Anyone who goes to the Woensel Shopping Centre (WoensXL) by car will have to pay parking fees during the weekend starting next year. Parking remains free on shopping evenings and shopping Sundays.

The municipality of Eindhoven has decided this, a spokesperson told Studio040, after earlier reporting in the ED.

Survey

The city council’s decision follows a survey among more than 500 visitors. There has recently been a trial for free parking. The municipality wanted to investigate whether the shopping centre would attract more shoppers if parking were made free. The shopping centre has been struggling with declining visitor numbers for years .

Conclusion

The conclusion from the research by Vintence Mobiliteit is that for approximately three quarters of visitors it does not matter whether they go shopping in WoensXL if they have to pay for parking their car. “Discontinuing free parking during the weekend is therefore worth considering,” the researchers write. The municipality is now going along with this.

Paid parking

Paid parking has been introduced in the Woensel Shopping Centre since 2007. About half of the visitors come by car. The rest take their bikes or come on foot.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez