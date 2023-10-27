Eindhoven culture sector wants more investments made

The Eindhoven cultural sector has run out of steam. The city is growing. If the municipality has extra ambitions in the cultural field, then money must be added first. That is the message of sixteen cultural organizations, such as the library, the Muziekgebouw, and the Parktheater.

Eindhoven is growing and the additional challenges are increasing, too. There are long-term wishes, such as better cooperation between cultural makers, more supply in the districts, and better accessibility of art and culture for various target groups.

Perspective

The city’s major cultural organizations support these ambitions but they only see perspective if additional millions are also invested in culture over the next five years. “The current budget does not even cover the increase in costs,” they wrote in a joint letter.

Earlier Stichting Cultuur wrote that extra money is needed for culture in the neighborhoods. The sixteen institutions agree on this. They also believe that at least five to ten percent extra budget must flow to the local cultural sector in order to realize new ambitions.

Compensation

Earlier, the institutions sounded the alarm about compensation for the increase in costs. The city council wants to release more than 5 percent extra budget for 2024, to compensate for the increased costs. The cultural organizations believe that 13 percent is required. The city council will decide on this early next month.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitaii Sengupta