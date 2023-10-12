Winners of Eindhoven Culture Prize presented

Het Stroomhuis, Ballroom Functions and Café Wilhelmina are the winners of the Eindhoven Culture Prize. The prizes were presented in the Effenaar on Wednesday evening.

Cultuurpodium Stroomhuis won the appreciation prize, Eindhoven Ballroom Functions received the incentive prize and Café Wilhelmina received the audience award.

Stroomhuis (Stream house)

The Stroomhuis on Fellenoord is a music venue that also functions as a breeding ground for makers. The place is used for various activities, as a meeting place and sanctuary for new music. The jury praises the authenticity and autonomy of the Stroomhuis.

Ballroom Functions

Ballroom is still a relatively new and underexposed art form in the Netherlands. This takes place every second Wednesday of the month in the Dynamo youth center. The ballroom scene is an originally African and Latin American LGBTQ+ scene in which competitions are held in art forms such as dance, drag and catwalk. The jury is full of praise for the commitment and ambition of the young initiative.

Café Wilhelmina

In addition to being a pub, Café Wilhelmina is also an independent stage and meeting place where many events are organized. The café has been a household name in Eindhoven for years in the blues and rock scene. Café Wilhelmina also offers a rehearsal space for choirs.

Money amount

The winners received an award and cash worth 7,500 euros. The culture prize is awarded every year to an artist or institution that has delivered an achievement in the field of culture that is of exceptional added value to the city.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez