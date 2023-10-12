Historic path discovered near Catharinakerk

During an archaeological preliminary investigation for the redevelopment of Stratumseind, an old wooden path was found: an old path where traces of the past can still be seen.

This is because when the city of Eindhoven was created, the paths were much lower. A wooden path is a wooden path that was constructed on swampy terrain. Because of the Dommel it was necessary to raise the paths in this way with wood and sand. As a result, the path has been well preserved and hoof prints and cart tracks can still be seen.

“We now walk where people walked seven hundred years ago,” says city archaeologist Peter de Boer. “It is a very special find.” He illustrates how it works by drawing a line in the hard, moist ground with his foot. “You now see a line here. If you throw soft sand over it, the soil underneath remains intact,” he explains.

Lost

The path has probably been used since the earliest existence of Eindhoven, which makes the path and the tracks about 750 years old. A small biblical figure has also been found, which was probably lost by a hiker or traveler in the 15th or 16th century.

Cemetery

Previously, during work at the church, archaeological remains were found that were part of a former cemetery. That is why the municipality wants preliminary historical research before proceeding with the redevelopment of Stratumseind.

The historic path is being excavated by archaeologists. The path will be closed again on Thursday evening. The investigation takes a total of two weeks.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez