In Geldrop-Mierlo, the municipal flag has been flying at half-mast since last week. This is out of sympathy for all innocent residents who have recently become victims of violence and natural disasters.

Afghanistan was hit by a series of severe earthquakes.It took the lives of at least 2,500 people. In the Middle East, thousands have already been killed and injured by explosions of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani