TU/e solar car needs less energy than expected

The car of the student team, “Solar Team Eindhoven”, has reached the Sahara desert. The student team started the thousand km journey from northern Morocco. The new version of the solar car is made for rough terrain. This could not be sufficiently tested in the Netherlands.

Rough terrain

The car was tested in rough terrains. This includes dry riverbeds in woodland and on loose desert sand. The trip was completed without using charging stations. Indeed, the car consumed 30 per cent less energy than calculated beforehand.

Innovation

Maarten Steinbuch is professor of high-tech systems at TU Eindhoven.He is impressed by the team as a mobility expert. “In normal conditions, it is already difficult to build an energy-efficient car. This car comes with harsh conditions. It lets solar panels integrate as well. This is an innovation in the market.”

Cars of the future

“I expect electric cars to be part of our entire energy grid system in five to ten years. When the home battery makes its appearance, it will be possible to generate energy through a solar car and deliver it back to your home. Solar Team Eindhoven’s innovations could, therefore, change the future,” Steinbuch says.

Getting ahead

According to team manager Wisse Bos, the wares are five to 10 years ahead of the current electric car market. “We are pushing the boundaries of technology. With Stella Terra, We prove the transition to a sustainable future offers reason for optimism. This encourages people and companies to accelerate the energy transition,” Bos said.

