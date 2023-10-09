Kipkemoi wins Eindhoven marathon in new course record

Kenneth Kipkemoi from Kenya has won the Eindhoven marathon (26.2miles) on Sunday. He did so in a new course record: 2 hours, four minutes and 51 seconds. That is almost a minute faster than the old record from 2012.

Kipkemoi crossed the finish line overjoyed. Yet halfway through, it did not look like the Kenyan would run a new Eindhoven record. After half a marathon, the leading group was still 20 seconds slower than in 2012. Kenyans Mutai and Ngeno followed at about one and a half and two minutes.

Women

The first woman across the finish line was Belgium’s Chloe Herbiet. She set a finishing time of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 53 seconds. Verhoeven and Gelana completed the women’s podium.

Source: Studio040,nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan