Waalre city council wants to raise housing costs substantially

Waalre is going to increase housing costs for homeowners. If it is up to the city council, the property tax (ozb) in the village will go up by 9 per cent.

This is evident from the municipality’s budget for the year 2024. According to the mayor and alderpersons, the increase is especially necessary because prices and wages have risen significantly. The municipal government also wants to use it to continue to fulfil all kinds of ambitions, in areas such as healthcare and climate policy.

Healthcare costs

Especially the costs of healthcare are rising. This includes youth care and care for the elderly. The Waalre Council concludes that reductions from The Hague on the budgets will create more financial risks. But other ambitions such as better roads, sustainable neighbourhoods, and well-maintained facilities also cost money.

Debate

According to the college, the increase in housing costs is in line with what the city council has also previously allowed. The politics of Waalre must still debate the budget at the end of this month and early next month.

Source Studio040

Translation by Chaitali Sengupta