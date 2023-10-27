INDIA DAY: Celebrate Indian Culture

Athreya Fusion, Angel ArunA, and more

Both in the afternoon and evening you can enjoy various live performances. There are performances by The Indian-Dutch Ensemble, Bollywood singer Angel ArunA and the Athreya Fusion band, which combines authentic Indian music with Western sounds. The band performs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English.

Traditional dance

Especially for India Day, all dance schools of Eindhoven join forces on a three-hour programme performing all Indian dance styles. Enjoy the traditional Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Mohiniyattam and Andhranatyam styles.

Workshops

Are you curious about traditional Indian arts? Then join the workshops taking place this day for free. Learn about the martial art Kalaripayattu or engage in Madhubani painting. Relax during the yoga workshop with teacher Ankesh Singh and learn about the holistic health art Ayurveda.

And more!

This is not all. The bazaar is open all day, featuring delicious Indian food from all regions. Be sure to take a look at the fashion show ‘6 Yards of Love’ and check out the entertainment for the kids including a bouncy castle and face painting.

The event on 2 December 2023 is from 13.00 to 00.00.

Entrance is free for children from 0 to 2 years old. Other tickets cost from 5 Euros to 17.50 Euros.

