PSV still unbeaten after match against Ajax

PSV gained yet another victory in the premier division match by beating Ajax. Peter Bosz’s team won 5-2. This puts PSV at the top of the list in this competition, having lost not a single point.

This does not mean that it was plain sailing. Just one minute into the match, Brian Brobbey went for goalkeeper Walter Benitez, but the Argentian defended his goal. The Ajax centre forward shot the ball over an empty goal. Ten minutes later the Amsterdam team gained the lead in the Philips Stadium. Branco van den Boomen got past Walter Benitez with a long shot. PSV was lucky to maintain the 0-1 score, for Ajax remained dangerous in the goal area.

After twenty minutes the home tam equalled through a goal by Hirving Lozano. he went to the centre and scored. Just before half time the Amsterdam team got ahead. Brobbey was sharp in fron of the goal this time, and put the score at 1-2.

Hattrick

This seemd to have shaken PSV awake, because the team went off to a flying start in the second half. Lozano kicked the ball against the crossbar, but Luuk de Jong stood right where he was needed to kick the rebound in. Minutes later Ismael Saibari went for goalkeeper Ramaj and scored 3-2.

An hour into the game, Lozano kicked in a pass from Bakayoko. Ten minutes later Lozano slid the ball into the goa. His hattrick brought the final score to 5-2. Door de overwinning This PSV victory has relegated Ajax to place 18, the bottom position in the ranking.

Source: Studio040

translated by: Greta