Group Gennep prepares for pumpkin day

At Eindhoven Allotment Garden Association Groen Gennep, they are getting ready for the most important weekend of the year. The organization’s most important masterpieces will be on display and for sale. This year many pumpkins and laukis (bottle gourds)

This year the kitchen garden is not producing ripe bananas or monstrously large crops. That’s probably due to weather conditions. What are ideal conditions for one crop may prove unfavorable for another. “Still, the warmer the better,” responds the amateur gardener at Green Gennep Cleo.

Sunday morning is pumpkin day, so the organization opens up to curious visitors.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta