Studio040 receives grant for continued professionalisation

Studio040 will receive a €250,000 grant to further grow and professionalise as an organisation. The money has been granted by the Stimuleringsfonds voor de Journalistiek (incentive fund for journalism).

The grant was previously made available by the central government to give local broadcasters the opportunity to professionalise both journalistically and organisationally. The grant will be awarded for the year 2024. The money comes on top of the annual subsidy the broadcaster receives from the Municipalities of Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo and Waalre.

Collaboration

Studio040 receives the 2.5 tons together with the local broadcasters of Nuenen and Best. Also the broadcaster of Son and Breugel participates within this cooperation. With the extra budget the cooperating broadcasters will make news stories and programs for the city and neighbouring municipalities.

Proud

“I am very proud that through united forces and good cooperation we have secured this subsidy. It will really contribute to further professionalisation and even better stories that we can tell in Eindhoven but now also the other municipalities in our region. This is very important if you look at the speed of all the developments in our region”, director of Studio040, Mike Weerts, reports.

Besides Studio040, Omroep Best and Lokale Omroep Nuenen, dozens of other local broadcasting organisations in the country also receive money to professionalise.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob