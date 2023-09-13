Monument ‘t Silveren Seepaerd fire not to be erected

The monument to commemorate the fire in hotel ‘t Silveren Seepaerd is on hold for the time being. This has been announced by the Municipality of Eindhoven.

Due to changes in the administrative organisation, the development and placement of the monument has run out of steam, according to the municipality. As a result, it is now unclear when the monument will be realised.

In September last year, the Municipality of Eindhoven announced that a monument would be erected to commemorate the devastating hotel fire that killed 11 people on 28 September, 1971.

Half a century after the disaster, Eindhoven was to get a monument, the municipality announced at the time that the memorial should be unveiled a few months later.

Too ambitious

That goal now appears to have been too ambitious. Moreover, the Municipality of Eindhoven cannot say when the monument will be realised. The municipality does say that it will do its best to get the process back on track as soon as possible.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob