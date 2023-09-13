Last ten lots to create tiny houses in Te Veld neighbourhood

For those still interested in a plot with a tiny house in Eindhoven, you can come up with a plan in the coming month. The last ten spots are being made available at Buurtschap (hamlet) Te Veld. This is a neighbourhood with small and experimental houses in the north of the city.

For these last ten spots, organisation Minitopia is still looking for self-builders with a special design. The tiny houses may have a maximum area of 40 square metres. Also, new residents must be open to lending a helping hand to fellow neighbours of Buurtschap Te Veld if necessary.

Selection

Among the criteria considered in the selection are originality and the use of sustainable and natural materials.

There is a lot of interest in living within the concept of Minitopia. It is pushing and shoving to get a place. Earlier Studio040 reported that there is a waiting list of 200 interested people. Through this link people can sign up.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob