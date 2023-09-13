Eindhoven Manege declared bankrupt

After nearly 100 years, the Eindhoven Manage (riding school) on Roostenlaan has been declared bankrupt. The organisation announces this.

The riding school is owned by Van de Pol. A trustee is looking into whether a restart is possible. “We are terribly sorry that after 96 years the riding school will come to an end. We want to thank all the staff explicitly for the care they have taken for the company over the past years”, the organisation writes.

Lessons

All options for a restart are now being mapped out. For the time being, classes will continue. However, these may be adjusted. The weekend jumping competition will also continue.

