Kleine Berg businesses dissatisfied with asphalt strip

The Municipality of Eindhoven has no plans to change the redevelopment of Kleine Berg after business owners expressed dissatisfaction with the strip of asphalt to run through the street.

That strip of asphalt is part of the redevelopment plans for the entire city centre, including Kleine Berg. A similar strip has already been constructed on Stratumseind. The Municipality of Eindhoven announced earlier that the choice for the strip of asphalt, surrounded by clinkers, is fixed.

However, the municipality does state that a different colour of asphalt than the current black is being considered. After all, black retains heat. Eindhoven wants to see whether a different colour will cause less heat stress in the streets. Whether the municipality is also considering a different colour of asphalt for the rest of the centre is not clear.

Arguments

The municipality also reports that it does not agree with some of the arguments that entrepreneurs put forward against the asphalt strip. Tiling would be just as bad for the drainage of rainwater as asphalt. In addition, according to the municipality, paving has a negligible effect on the speed of traffic in the street.

Unions

Finally, the municipality says the cyclists’ union and the handicapped union, among others, were included in the design process of the downtown redesign. Indeed, the business owners of Kleine Berg had indicated that those unions agreed with the concerns expressed by the business owners.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob