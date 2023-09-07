Another new owner for Groot Eindhoven newspaper

Weekly newspaper Groot Eindhoven will again have a new owner. Management company Em. De Jong will bring the free door-to-door paper on weekends starting October. It is not the first time that Groot Eindhoven has changed hands. The current owner is Publisher Van der Heijden in Nuenen.

This company will continue to own the Nuenense Krant (Nuenen newspaper) and the Veldhovens Weekblad (weekly). As for Groot Eindhoven, Van der Heijden is entering into a ‘strategic partnership’ with the new owner.

Earlier, Em. De Jong also took over Stadsnieuws in Tilburg, Groot Eindhoven reports. According to magazine manager Patrick Leijten, this was received well by readers and advertisers.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez