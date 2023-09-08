Ronde van Waalre prepares for the heat

The starting gun for the Tour of Waalre will sound next Saturday. The 23rd edition of the running event has new routes and takes the summer heat into account with all kinds of precautions.

Precautions

Due to the high temperatures this weekend, extra precautions have been taken in consultation with the GGD. Additional water stations have been arranged and the youth run has been shortened by a lap. “We try to remind people that you have to pay close attention to each other and that if things don’t work out, you have to stop.”

Greenery

“What is special about this running race is that you can quickly get from the centre of Waalre to the green countryside,” says Arjen Verhiel, board member of the organization and trainer. Unlike last year, there is a different route; the start is now in front of the Old Tower and no longer in the Market. “We did this for safety. This way, the route runs through less traffic. In addition, there are more long straight lanes, so we also expect faster times”.

Youth

In addition to the Ronde van Waalre, there is also the youth run. “We invite all primary schools and can also win a prize,” says Arjen. “In the youth-run, the prize does not go to the fastest runner but to the school with the most registrations. This is because we do not think it is important that the children set records, but that they participate.”

There are 130 registrations for the Ronde van Waalre, approximately the same number of runners participate in the youth run. It is also possible to register on the day itself. Arjen expects people to do that less quickly this year due to the warm weather.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha