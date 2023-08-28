World Press Photo exhibition 2023 again at TU/e

Studium Generale is bringing the World Press Photo exhibition to Eindhoven for the 14th time. Shocking, gruesome, beautiful and breathtaking: the exhibition showcases the most extraordinary and fascinating press photography of the previous year. From 5 to 26 September 2023 you can visit the exhibition 2023 in the Atlas Building on the TU/e campus for free.

The World Press Photo exhibition reaches 4 million people in 100 cities worldwide, and Eindhoven is one of them.

The World Press Photo exhibition 2023 showcases the world’s best photojournalism from the past year. The photos were selected by an international jury from more than 60,000 submissions by 3,752 photographers from 127 countries. The subjects range from the war in Ukraine to the effects of climate change and the protests in Iran. The exhibition is a retrospective of global events in 2022, allowing us to step back from the fast-paced news cycle, view world events from a fresh perspective and think critically about them.

Connecting the world with the stories that matter

The World Press Photo exhibition reaches 4 million people in 100 cities and 45 countries around the world. The photo competition began in 1955 when a group of Dutch photographers organised an international competition in Amsterdam. The immediate success led the designers to make it an annual event – and the competition has been held almost every year since. Studium Generale is proud to bring the exhibition to TU/e every year, and now for the 14th time, so that students, staff and all interested parties can visit this impressive exhibition for free.

World Press Photo Exhibition 2023

5 to 26 September 2023

Mon-Fri: 07:00 -19.00, Sat: 12.00 – 17.00, Sun: closed

Eindhoven University of Technology, Atlas building, ground level

Free admission (all public)

Source: Studium Generale