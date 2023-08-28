School holidays in 2023-2024

Schools have started a fresh new year, children are eager to see their friends back and also to flex their brain muscles again. But of course, there are the holidays to look forward to also. Here you can find the official Dutch holidays and national days for the coming year.

To spread out the school holidays, the Netherlands has 3 regions. These are the North, Central and South regions. Eindhoven and the whole of Noord-Brabant and Limburg fall in Region South.

Every year, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (Ministerie van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap) sets out periods in which the three compulsory school holidays should fall. These are the summer holidays (six weeks), Christmas holidays (two weeks) and the May holidays (one week). Then, of course, you have the autumn and spring holidays. For these holidays, the government only gives recommended dates.

School holidays Eindhoven and surroundings 2023-2024 (Region South)

-Autumn holidays (Herfstvakantie): 14 October to 22 October 2023

-Christmas holidays (Kerstvakantie): 23 December 2023 to 7 January 2024

-Spring holidays (Voorjaarsvakantie): 10 February to 18 February 2024

-May holidays (Meivakantie): 27 April to 5 May 2024

-Summer holidays (Zomervakantie): 6 July to 18 August 2024

National holidays for the whole country

-Christmas (Kerstmis): Monday 25 December and Tuesday 26 December 2023

-New Year’s Day (Nieuwjaarsdag): Monday 1 January 2024

-Good Friday (Goede Vrijdag): Friday 29 March 2024

-Easter (Pasen): Sunday 31 March and Monday 1 April 2024

-King’s Day (Koningsdag): Saturday 27 April 2024

-Liberation Day (Bevrijdingsdag): Sunday 5 May 2024

-Ascension Day (Hemelvaartsdag): Thursday 9 May 2024

-Pentecost (Pinksteren): Sunday 19 May and Monday 20 May 2024

Schools may schedule some of these holidays on other dates. Do check the school guide for the precise dates of your (kids) school.

Eindhoven News editorial team