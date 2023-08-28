Flights to England cancelled at Eindhoven Airport

Flights departing from or arriving from England were cancelled at Eindhoven Airport on Monday.

This is due to a malfunction in British air traffic control, according NOS reports. Two flights that were supposed to land at Eindhoven Airport at the end of the afternoon have been cancelled due to the malfunction. These are flights from Manchester and London.

In addition, two flights have been crossed out to the same cities. It is not clear when the problem will be solved in the United Kingdom.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani