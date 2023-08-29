Stadhuisplein to get new skate obstacles

The current facilities are outdated and will be replaced this week. The new skate obstacles will be officially put to use on Saturday.

In addition to being outdated, the designs are also no longer relevant for today’s activities. “With the new obstacles, we have made sure that it is accessible to everyone, young and old, of all levels. For example, there are suitable obstacles for beginners and BMX riders”, says skater Sjoerd Vissers.

The new skate facilities are the result of a collaboration between the municipality, Dynamo Jeugdwerk (youth work), and Eindhoven Sport reports. Through a youth worker from Dynamo, two skaters were also involved in choosing the new obstacles. “It is great that the municipality has really done something with the initiative, also faster than expected. We truly feel heard,” says skater Simon Baken.

A workshop will also be given on the opening occasion and a competition will be organized on one of the obstacles. In addition, experienced skaters are present to help and inspire novice skaters, reports Eindhoven Sport.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha