Muziekgebouw opens a new stage

The Muziekgebouw has opened a new stage for early-phase musicians, both from the Netherlands and abroad. The stage will be hosted at the Grand Café, where the Meneer Frits used to be located.

After being there for decades, the Muziekgebouw decided to shut the café Meneer Frits. It will be replaced by ‘M’, a stage for local talent and starting acts. In addition to music, this will also be the place for debate and workspace unions, among others.

For new talent, the step to a venue is massive support, as it can host audiences. “In the new hall we will offer space for talented people who are advanced, yet need to take the last step to further their journey”, says Muziekgebouw.

The new hall can accommodate 150 visitors. From next year, there will be longer-term programming.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha