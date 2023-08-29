The World Pony Driving Championships in Oostelbeers is the only international competition in the Netherlands specifically for ponies.

This unique event will be organised from 29 August to 3 September 2023 in Oostelbeers (Oirschot) by the Stichting Promotie Aangespannen Noord Brabant (pony driving promotion foundation) held on the international competition grounds at Steenhof Stabels in Oostelbeers.

During the world championships, the absolute best of over 100 driving teams from different countries such as the United States, Sweden and Hungary will compete. More than 10,000 visitors are expected to not only enjoy the wonderful pony sport, but also get inspired on the promenade. for the smallest supporters, there is plenty to do in the children’s village.

Here you can find more information.

