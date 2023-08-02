Rainy summer doesn’t dampen fun

Rain, wind and cold. The weather this summer is not the weather hoped for. Still, day trippers and tourists are enjoying themselves in the Eindhoven region.

The disappointing weather is not stopping tourists from exploring downtown Eindhoven. “I love summer, even if the weather is a little less”, a tourist from Switzerland says. “We are still doing what we wanted to do”. Another tourist is also having a great time, even though she has changed her plans a bit. “I can’t do everything, but there’s some very good shopping to be done in Eindhoven”.

Prehistoric Village

At the PreHistorisch Dorp, visitors also keep coming. A family from Utrecht is having a great time. “It’s a mindset. We decided it’s fine weather for outdoor activities. We are enjoying ourselves”, one woman says. Her children are having a good time. “As long as there are puddles to stomp in and acorns to pick up, they’re all fine. With young children, this weather is better than forty degrees”.

Yvonne Lammers-Keijsers, who spends two months living like a woman in the Middle Ages, finds it as cozy as ever: “We have fires lit everywhere and all kinds of activities that can also be done indoors or under a canopy”, she says. “Even though it rains, it’s actually very ‘gezellig”. Her temporary lifestyle does present a slightly bigger challenge, though: “Clothes get dirty sooner, and it’s harder to get them dry. You can only do that with a fire, and then it smells like smoke again”, she explains.

Camp

For most people, the weather doesn’t matter much, but some still regret it. “I do hate it”, a boy from Belgium, who is at camp, says. “We wanted to do a lot of fun things that we can’t do because of the rain. We have to bike a lot so we are constantly soaking wet”.

Last week, visitors to campsites in the region didn’t let the disappointing weather get them off the hook either. The rain will continue for now.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob