PSV Women recruits the New Zealand attacker

PSV Women has recruited Indy Riley. The 21-year-old attacker comes from Australia’s Brisbane Roar FC. She has signed a contract until mid-2025.

The career of Riley, who holds both a New Zealand and Australian passport, began at Brisbane Roar FC in 2018. In between, she spent two years playing for Denmark’s Fortuna Hjørring before returning to the old nest.

Last summer, Riley was active at the World Cup for New Zealand. She participated in all the matches, but could not prevent the ‘Football Ferns’ from being eliminated in the pool already.

Now Riley begins a new adventure with PSV. Manager of Women’s Soccer Sandra Doreleijers is pleased with the new addition. “She is a very skilled player with experience at the highest level. Talks with her confirmed for us that we are a match. We are confident that she can succeed here.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta