Ganesh festival in Eindhoven

The holiday in honour of the god Ganesha is celebrated extensively in the Indian city of Mumbai and officially lasts ten days. In Eindhoven, too, the festival caught attention.

Around two hundred colourfully dressed Indians gathered in the early afternoon in the Heuvel, the shopping arcade in the city centre of Eindhoven. In the Muziekgebouw, also located in the Heuvel, there was a programme to celebrate the Hindu holiday.