Ganesh festival in Eindhoven

By
Editorial team
-
Ganesh Utsav

The city centre of Eindhoven was all colourful and lively for the Hindu festival Ganesh Utsav, literally translated as the ‘Feast of God Ganesha’.The festival was celebrated exuberantly with music, a parade and Indian food.

