Ganesh festival in Eindhoven

The city centre of Eindhoven was all colourful and lively for the Hindu festival Ganesh Utsav, literally translated as the ‘Feast of God Ganesha’.The festival was celebrated exuberantly with music, a parade and Indian food.
The holiday in honour of the god Ganesha is celebrated extensively in the Indian city of Mumbai and officially lasts ten days. In Eindhoven, too, the festival caught attention.
Last weekend of 15th Sep, the Eindhoven Centrum was transformed by the festive spirit of the Ganesh Festival. Eindhoven Marathi Mandal hosted an energetic procession with elaborate decorations and traditional performances, followed by a large-scale vegetarian food festival. From 12:00 to 18:00, there was an ‘Indian Mela’, an Indian food and culture festival. While from 14:00 to 16:30, there was also a large parade through the city centre.
Your advertisement here.