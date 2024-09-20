Road works in the city during Fall to cause delays

Starting Saturday, several highways will be closed for maintenance on seven weekends through November. The roads from Eindhoven in the directions to Tilburg and ‘s-Hertogenbosch will then close for a new layer of asphalt and repair of joint crossings.

Around 70 kilometers of roads will be refurbished during this period. 50 kilometers of these are around Eindhoven. The road works and railroad works already underway will be considered. Rijkswaterstaat expects heavy inconvenience with detour times that can be 60 minutes. People are advised to work from home or use public transport.

The work is going on as per a tight schedule, but the completion of work depends a lot on the weather. In case of rain and cold, the work has to be postponed. Authorities have scheduled reserve weekends for this.

Planning

The A58 and the A2 will be closed in one direction at a time. Starting next Friday, the A58 from the De Baars junction to the Batadorp junction stay closed until Monday, September 23. Friday, September 27 to Monday, September 30 there will be a closure of the N2/A2, junction de Hogt to junction Batadorp. During the weekend of October 4 to 7, the A50 will be closed from the Ekkersweijer junction to the Paalgraven junction.

November 1 to 4, the A2 will be closed from the Ekkersweijer interchange in the direction of the Vught interchange. The following weekend, from November 6 to 11, the A2 will be closed from the Vught interchange in the direction of the Ekkersweijer interchange. November 15 to 18, the N2/A2 will be closed from the Batadorp interchange in the direction of the de Hogt interchange. The last schedule for this job is the A58 from the Batadorp interchange to the Baars interchange. That will be from Nov. 22 to 25.

Eindhoven region is also scheduled for road maintenance next year. Then 100 kilometers of asphalt will be laid south of Eindhoven. The A2 and A67 will then get a facelift.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.