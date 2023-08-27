Big Bang comes first

Yes, there were showers, yes, the forecast was not good, but the excitement and admiration of the crowds made the success of this 64th Brabantse Dag parade in Heeze. The overall winner of the parade is group ‘De Rijten’ with their imagination of The Big Bang, a theory first presented by Belgian priest and scientist Lemaître. They come first, but the runners up show equally high standards that this cultural historical event has established in its long history.

Theirs was the first float, starting the parade with a bang. Radiating from the figure of Lemaitre was an exhuberant array of figures: Napoleon, Joan of Arc, Shakespeare, Elliott with E.T. in his bicycle basket, it was hard to know where to look and how it all connected. The sober monochrome colours brought unity to this wild explosion of creativity. They also won the press prize and were runners-up for the audience prize.

Runner-up for the overall prize was Group Haisjô with their roller laying ashfalt. Their ominous machine belched smoke, and was seemingly operated by greenish and reddish hands and orange legs and arms sticking out of the machine. They also won third audience prize.

Third overall winners were ‘De Lambrekvrienden’ who celebrated the inventor of plaster with a farcical scene showing the prepations for the unveiling of a statue in his honour. The whole float was accidents waiting to happen and soon in need of lots of plaster.

Audience prize

The audience could also cast their votes, and their first choice was Group ‘Ge Wit ’T Oit Noit Nie’ with the Calypso-Hot under water camera. Their float started with walkers carrying tall wave-like blue banners, which were cleverly assembled to become three giant fish. The underwater world that followed relied both on the scenery of corals and weeds, the clouds of bubbles, and on the actors whose slow, fluid movements cleverly suggested people under water.

Did you miss this year? The 65th parade in 2024 will be on the last weekend in August, as usual, and if you have not been yet, you should definitely come!

Eindhoven News editorial team