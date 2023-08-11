PSV hires Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich

PSV has hired 21-year-old Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich. The German-American midfielder will play with jersey number 10.

Tillman comes as a replacement for Xavi Simons, who left for PSG earlier in the transfer period. The midfielder, who has four international matches for the U.S. behind his name, played for Rangers FC last season.

With him in the ranks, PSV was eliminated by Rangers last season in the playoffs for the Champions League. In the Scottish league, Tillman scored ten goals in 28 matches.

Technical director Earnest Stewart says he is happy with the midfielder’s arrival. “We were looking for a player with scoring ability and who can also act in the small spaces. Malik stood out very well at the scouting. He is used to a high level, so I am confident he can adapt quickly.”

Stewart and Bosz

Tillman also informed of his happiness to get started in Eindhoven. “I’ve got a good relationship with Stewart and also Peter Bosz was an important reason for me to come to Eindhoven. I like his style of play: a lot of attacking, not giving the opponent any space, that suits me.”

“My former teammate Mathijs de Ligt also praised the head coach and PSV. I find great conditions here in a beautiful city,” the midfielder said.

Competition

When Tillman will be able to make his first minutes is not clear. In any case, the American footballer will have to work hard to gain a starting place under Peter Bosz.

In the first games of the season, the PSV-trained Isaac Babadi made a very strong impression. For example, the youngster opened the scoring in the game against Sturm Graz, which game he also received a standing ovation when he was substituted.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.