PSV back in the Champions League

PSV has reached the group stage of the Champions League again after five years. The Eindhoven team did this by beating Rangers FC deservedly on Wednesday evening. They won 5-1 at the Philips Stadium.

The result is more than satisfactory, after a 2-2 draw in Glasgow last week. This means that the people of Eindhoven can take part in the most prestigious football tournament for clubs in Europe from the second half of September.

Laborious

PSV got off to a slow start. There were hardly any chances. After half an hour it was the visitors who caused the first danger. After a long pass, Dessers shot just wide of Benitez’s goal.

Good phase

PSV came loose after half an hour. Bosz’s team combined easier, faster and more carefully. That led to a great opportunity. Saibari’s effort, after a cross from Dest, was met by keeper Butland. Shortly afterwards Saibari was able to score. With a header he placed the home team in the lead: 1-0.

PSV continued to press just before half-time, but without success. After the break, the team from Eindhoven picked up the pace again, with offensive football. That led to opportunities for Veerman, among others. Not soon after that it was Saibari again. The young PSV striker was able to work the ball into the net after a pass from De Jong.

PSV then tried to increase the score further. Among other things, a shot from Saibari was blocked by Butland. Rangers had little to contribute until then, but unexpectedly the visitors scored the tying goal twenty minutes after the break. On a pass from former PSV player Lammers, Tavernier made it 2-1 at the far post.

Thump

The Scots’ joy was short-lived. De Jong made it 3-1 a minute later with a header. The visitors were no longer able to recover from that blow. Although striker Matondo hit the post again after a nice move, Rangers FC was no longer in the game.

After a pass from Teze, Veerman shot the goal after a few failed attempts: 4-1. Fumbles in the Rangers’ defence, ten minutes before the end, made the party complete in Eindhoven. An own goal made it 5-1.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez