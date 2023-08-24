24-hour culture festival at Strijp-S

Dancing, shopping, skating, picnicking or playing games. It’s all possible this coming weekend during the second edition of De Nacht van Strijp-S. Entrepreneurs, institutions and catering establishments open their doors at Strijp-S all night long.

The Klokgebouw is the 24-hour heart of the event. Activities are held here all night long. There are DJs, a tattoo artist and a photo exhibition in the building.

Other organizations also participate in the event. Area51 is building a pop-up skate park on the Ketelhuisplein. Visitors can go to the porter’s lodge for a DJ workshop and Flowmies organizes a hoop workshop. There is also a Kubb tournament, where large wooden blocks are knocked over. Breakfast is organized the next morning for early or late risers. “There are more than 100 artists who offer an activity and 7 stages with music spread over Strijp-S,” says Pieter Lepelaars, communication De Nacht van Strijp-S.

Nightlife

“The Night of Strijp-S was organized for the first time last year to let you experience the vibrant nightlife of Strijp-S,” says Lepelaar. Several thousand visitors came to the event. This year the organization expects to attract more people.

Saturday, September 3 at 4 p.m. the party starts. “It is not entirely clear until what time the event will last. There are no guidelines for that. In any case, until Sunday 6:00 PM,” says Lepelaars.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez