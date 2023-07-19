New wifi network at Philips Stadium

The Philips Stadium will soon be equipped with a new wifi and lan network. Starting with the Lichtstad (light town) derby against FC Eindhoven, PSV will begin the partial rollout of the network. If all goes according to plan, the network will be accessible to all stadium visitors from October.

With the new wifi network, the internet connection in the Philips Stadium will take a giant leap forward, ensuring that it continues to meet the increasing internet usage in the future. Starting 26 July, the south, west and east stands will have faster internet than before.

From 7 September, the corners of the stadium will be added, and from 23 September the north stand will also be connected. After completion of the test phase on 1 October, the network will be working optimally.

Technological progress

Commercial Director Frans Janssen is proud that PSV’s home stadium will soon have a ‘state-of-the-art’ network. “Fast and stable internet is an enormous addition to the supporters’ match experience. This step suits a club like PSV, where we always strive for technological progress”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob