Living back in medieval times

Two months of living exactly as they did in the Middle Ages. Yvonne Lammers-Keijsers has embarked on that assignment, in Eindhoven’s preHistoric Village. “Surely, the biggest ordeal is that I don’t have a fridge.”

Starting early

During the months of July and August, life is radically different for Yvonne. And that starts with the rhythm of the day. “People used to go to work for hours first and then have breakfast. I do the same now. My day starts at 5 a.m., and I don’t eat until 8.30 p.m.”

Challenges

Much of the day Yvonne now spends gathering and preparing food. “In Eindhoven in the fourteenth century, there was much more space in the city. Residents had deep gardens with vegetables and crops. It takes time to prepare that. The biggest challenge with that now is the lack of a fridge, especially with hot weather.” Yet she has found a solution to that too. “Wiping everything with vinegar. That helps. That also prevents all the flies from getting on the food.”

Visitors – Glass house effect

More and more visitors come to the preHistoric Village to take a look at Yvonne. “I underestimated the Glass House effect. It is therefore difficult to divide the attention. After all, I also have to carry on with my daily work, otherwise I won’t have anything to eat.”

