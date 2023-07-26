Geert Vermeer gets his ‘own’ gallery at DAF Museum

The motorsports gallery at Eindhoven’s DAF Museum recently got a new name after chairman Geert Vermeer resigned. Moreover, the “Geert Vermeer Gallery” is now complete, with three new racing cars from Formula 3.

Vermeer feels honoured. “I am of course very proud that my name is now forever connected to the DAF Museum. The new gallery gives a wonderful picture of DAF’s unique motor racing history”.

Earlier this year, Vermeer announced that he would step down as chairman of the DAF Museum after ten years. Who will succeed him is not yet known.

Race car set complete

Marc and Paul van Doorne handed over the last DAF race car to the DAF Museum, making the set in the “Geert Vermeer Gallery” now complete with the three Formula 3 DAF race cars.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob